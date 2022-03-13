Demi Lovato completes Illinois State Fair Grandstand lineup

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Grammy Award-nominated singer Demi Lovato is the latest act to join this summer's Illinois State Fair Grandstand lineup.

Lovato, who is also an actor, best-selling author and LGBTQ activist, takes the stage Aug. 13 with hits including 'Sorry Not Sorry,' 'Sober,' 'Skyscraper' and 'OK Not to be OK.'

Grandstand tickets went on sale last Friday for the summertime fest on Ticketmaster.

The annual fair's preview will be Aug. 11 and the Grandstand fun begins the next night with Sam Hunt and an opening act to be announced.

Following Lovato will be Brooks & Dunn and a yet-to-be announced act on Aug. 14, TLC & Shaggy on Aug. 17 and Jon Pardi with Lainey Wilson and Chapel Hart on Aug. 18. On Aug. 20, Disturbed with Nita Strauss will take the stage and on Aug. 21, Sammy Hagar & The Circle and an opening act will close the season.

A $30 Stage Side Party is available for all shows. Those purchased before July 15 will include a free state fair parking pass for the day of the concert.