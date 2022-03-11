Baylor, Oklahoma women move on to Big 12 Tournament semis

CORRECTS SCHOOL TO OKLAHOMA STATE INSTEAD OF OKLAHOMA - Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith (1) works against Oklahoma State forward Abbie Winchester (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Kan., Friday, March 11, 2022. Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Big 12 player of the year NaLyssa Smith scored 15 points, Baylor shut out Oklahoma State into the second quarter and the No. 4 Bears rolled the rest of the way to a 76-36 victory Friday in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament.

Ja'Mee Asberry scored 16 points for the top-seeded Bears (26-6), who appear intent on continuing their dominance of the Big 12 under first-year coach Nicki Collen. They easily advanced to play No. 21 Oklahoma, which knocked off Kansas earlier in the day.

The Cowgirls (9-20), playing their final game under longtime coach Jim Littell, missed their first 13 field-goal attempts, fell behind 41-14 by halftime and never made a run. They wound up shooting 22.8% for the game.

Oklahoma State's leading scorer, Lauren Fields, went 0-for-11 from the field and finished without a point, while Kassidy De Lapp finished with a team-best nine points.

NO. 21 OKLAHOMA 80, KANSAS 68

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Madi Williams had 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, Taylor Robertson also scored 19 points and Oklahoma beat Kansas to advance to the Big 12 Conference Tournament semifinals.

Fourth-seeded Oklahoma (24-7), which picked up its first conference tournament victory since 2016, avenged a 73-67 loss at home against the Jayhawks five days ago in the regular-season finale.

Liz Scott added 11 points and eight rebounds for fourth-seeded Oklahoma (24-7). It was the Sooners' first conference tourney win since 2016.

Zakiyah Franklin scored 15 points with five assists for Kansas (20-9). Aniya Thomas finished with 13 points and Ioanna Chatzileonti had 11. Taiyanna Jackson set the single-season blocks record at Kansas, finishing with eight points, 11 rebounds and six blocks.

NO. 24 PRINCETON 72, HARVARD 67

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. -- Abby Meyers scored 22 points, Ellie Mitchell had 11 points and 16 rebounds for her sixth double-double, and Princeton beat Harvard in the Ivy League semifinals in the final game for coaching icon Kathy Delaney-Smith.

Delaney-Smith, the winningest coach in Ivy League history for men's and women's programs, will retire from Harvard with 11 conference championships and the six trips to the NCAAs - including the one that produced the biggest upset in the tournament's history in 1998 when No. 16 Harvard beat top-seeded Stanford.

Princeton (23-4) advances to the championship game of the Ivy League tournament on Saturday. Kaitlyn Chen finished with 18 points and Julia Cunningham had 12.

McKenzie Forbes scored 21 points for fourth-seeded Harvard (13-14). Harmoni Turner added 19 points and Lola Mullaney had 15.

___

More AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25