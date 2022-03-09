Go For Gin, winner of the 1994 Kentucky Derby, dies at 31

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Go For Gin, who won the 1994 Kentucky Derby and was the race's oldest living winner, has died. He was 31.

Kentucky Horse Park announced on its web site that Go For Gin died Tuesday from heart failure. He had lived there since retiring from stud in June 2011.

Trained by Hall of Famer Nick Zito, the Kentucky-bred son of Cormorant and Never Knock by Stage Door Johnny won five times with seven seconds and two thirds in 19 starts. He earned $1.380 million lifetime, and his progeny have earned more than $16.5 million.

With Hall of Famer Chris McCarron aboard, Go For Gin started the 120th Derby from the No. 8 post on a sloppy track but was in front by the half-mile point on the way to a two-length victory over Strodes Creek. Favorite Holy Bull finished 12th after breaking poorly from the No. 4 post.

McCarron said he was saddened to learn of the horse's passing and added, 'My memories of him giving me a second Kentucky Derby victory will remain indelible in my heart for as long as I live. Rest in peace, my old pal.'

Go For Gin finished second to Tabasco Cat in both the Preakness and Belmont Stakes by Â¾ and two lengths respectively.

Kentucky Horse Park executive director Lee Carter called Go For Gin as ambassador for the park who will be missed. The champion will be buried at its Memorial Walk of Champions with a public memorial service to be held at a later date.

