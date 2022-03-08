Judge sentences couple to probation for entering US Capitol

CHICAGO -- A federal judge sentenced a suburban Chicago couple to 18 months of probation Tuesday for entering the U.S. Capitol through a broken window during the Jan. 6 riot and joining a mob trying to break into the congressional chambers.

John Schubert, 72, and Amy Schubert, 62, of Crest Hill pleaded guilty in December in U.S. District Court in Washington to misdemeanor charges of unlawful entry of a government building.

John Schubert must also pay a $1,500 fine, and Amy Schubert must pay a $2,000 fine. They also must pay $500 restitution each and perform 100 hours each of community service.

Prosecutors said the couple entered the Capitol through a broken window shortly after Congress evacuated.

The Schuberts wrote letters to the judge earlier this year apologizing for their role in the breach and discussing the reading they've done to pursue a 'greater awareness of the world.'

Before they were sentenced, John Schubert told the judge, 'When I do something wrong, I'm willing to pay the price for what I did. I'm guilty, and I made a mistake.'

Amy Schubert said, 'I am very sorry for what we did. '» I can't just let this opportunity go by and not learn from this."