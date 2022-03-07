Chicago Public Schools drop mask requirement in classrooms

CHICAGO -- Chicago Public Schools will stop requiring face masks for staff and students in the nation's third-largest school district starting March 14, officials announced on Monday.

The district said the change applies inside school buildings, on school property and on school buses, though students and employees will still be encouraged to wear masks.

'CPS was one of the first to require universal masking in schools, and we would not be moving to a mask- optional model unless the data and our public health experts indicated that it is safe for our school communities,' CEO Pedro Martinez said in a statement.

Martinez also pointed to other large school districts' decision to stop requiring face masks in recent weeks, including New York City's announcement on Monday.

He said the district will continue to encourage masking in Chicago, 'especially in schools with lower vaccination rates and among those students and staff who feel most comfortable with a face covering.'

According to a letter sent to parents, 91% of staff members are fully vaccinated. Among students, 64% of those between the ages of 12 and 17 have received at least one vaccination dose and 47% between the ages of 5 and 11 years old have received at least one dose.

The change will certainly draw pushback from the Chicago Teachers Union, whose members refused to teach in-person in January, promoting five days of canceled classes during negotiations over COVID-19 protocols.

In a letter to Martinez and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the union's president said Friday that a mask optional policy 'would be a clear violation' of the agreement that ended that standoff.

"If CPS moves toward making masks optional without bargaining to do so safely, this refusal to honor our agreement will have consequences," Jesse Sharkey wrote in the letter.

Union representatives didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.