New Grand Rapids police chief to receive oath of office

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The oath of office is scheduled to be given in March to Grand Rapids' newly-appointed police chief.

City Clerk Joel Hondorp will administer the oath to Eric Winstrom at a March 7 ceremony in City Hall Commission Chambers, according to the city.

Winstrom, a former Chicago police commander, was selected Feb. 1 following a national search to replace retiring Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne.

Winstrom spent more than two decades in various roles with Chicago police. He last served as an executive on that department's Leadership Team and oversaw a detective division.

He is considered to be an expert on the use of force and the Fourth Amendment, which bans unreasonable searches, Grand Rapids said following Winstrom's hiring.



Payne spent more than 30 years with the Grand Rapids Police Department and 2 1/2 years as the city's top cop.