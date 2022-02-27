Authorities: Woman dies after attack on group home residents

FORSYTH, Ill. -- A 58-year-old woman who was attacked at a group home in central Illinois has died, according to authorities.

Lynn Umphreys died Feb. 16 after an attack on her and two others a month earlier at group home in Forsyth. She suffered blunt force trauma to her head and died from her injuries.

Two other victims suffered injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

A 40-year-old man with a history of mental health problems including bi-polar disorder and schizoaffective disorders was arrested and charged. Initially he was charged with with attempted murder. On Friday, the charge was upgraded to murder.

During a court heart in early February, the court accepted a mental health evaluation that said he was unfit to stand trial. He was due back in court March 2 to be reevaluated.

The case remains under investigation by the Sangamon County coroner and the Macon County Sheriff's Office.