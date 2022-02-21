Apartment building fire spreads, destroys Chicago brewery

CHICAGO -- A Chicago brewery has been destroyed by a dramatic early morning blaze that fire officials believe started in a nearby apartment building.

The Twisted Hippo partially collapsed due to the fire which started about 3:30 a.m. Monday in the city's Albany Park neighborhood.

Tenants in the apartment building were able to escape. One man was taken to a hospital after suffering possible smoke inhalation, according to police.

Neighbors reported hearing explosions, WBBM-TV reported.

'It's hard to see everything you worked for go up in flames, but I'm just glad my staff and everyone is okay,' Twisted Hippo owner Marilee Rutherford told the television station.

'We have CO2 nitrogen tanks, just as a regular part of our business and I'm certain that's what the explosions were,' Rutherford added.

Another business, the Ultimate Ninja gym, also was damaged by the fire, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.