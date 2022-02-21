Apartment building fire spreads, destroys Chicago brewery
CHICAGO -- A Chicago brewery has been destroyed by a dramatic early morning blaze that fire officials believe started in a nearby apartment building.
The Twisted Hippo partially collapsed due to the fire which started about 3:30 a.m. Monday in the city's Albany Park neighborhood.
Tenants in the apartment building were able to escape. One man was taken to a hospital after suffering possible smoke inhalation, according to police.
Neighbors reported hearing explosions, WBBM-TV reported.
'It's hard to see everything you worked for go up in flames, but I'm just glad my staff and everyone is okay,' Twisted Hippo owner Marilee Rutherford told the television station.
'We have CO2 nitrogen tanks, just as a regular part of our business and I'm certain that's what the explosions were,' Rutherford added.
Another business, the Ultimate Ninja gym, also was damaged by the fire, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.