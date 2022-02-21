 

U of Illinois police investigating anti-Semitic flyers

 
URBANA, Ill. -- University of Illinois authorities are investigating reports of anti-Semitic flyers left across the Champaign-Urbana campus this weekend.

The News-Gazette reports that a campus wide email sent Sunday by Chancellor Robert Jones said officials received 'multiple reports of anti-Semitic and hateful flyers" this weekend.

 

The email said the flyers were left on and around campus 'inside plastic bags filled with small rocks.'

Jones did not give more information about the content of the flyers. He called the messages 'a cowardly and craven way to spew hate and division in our community.'

Campus police asked anyone with information to contact the department.

