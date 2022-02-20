Tom Holland's latest adventure 'Uncharted' tops box office
Updated 2/20/2022 12:03 PM
Tom Holland might be without his Spider-Man suit in 'Uncharted,' but his latest action-adventure is still doing good business at the North American box office
