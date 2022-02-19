FÃ©lix leads AtlÃ©tico to 3-0 win at Osasuna before Man U test
BARCELONA, Spain -- JoÃ£o FÃ©lix scored and assisted Luis SuÃ¡rez in AtlÃ©tico Madrid's 3-0 win at Osasuna in the Spanish league on Saturday, giving the struggling defending champions a boost before they face Manchester United.
FÃ©lix smashed in a poor clearance by Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera for the third-minute opener. Felix's pass in the 59th launched a counterattack that SuÃ¡rez capped with an exquisite left-foot strike - from 40 yards out - over the head of Herrera, who was caught off his line.
Ãngel Correa rounded off the win in the 88th with his team-high 12th goal of the season.
AtlÃ©tico's first away win in the league since late November came after an embarrassing home loss to bottom side Levante. The win in Pamplona saw AtlÃ©tico move ahead of Barcelona into fourth place.
Man United - and former nemesis Cristiano Ronaldo - is the next test for AtlÃ©tico when it visits Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday in the Champions League round-of-16 first leg.
Diego Simeone's AtlÃ©tico needed a convincing win after its worst run of results since the Argentine coach took over the club and turned it into a winner a decade ago. Beyond the goals, AtlÃ©tico finally showed the same defense that Simeone has made the foundation of its success by keeping its first clean sheet in eight games.
The 22-year-old FÃ©lix made his 100th appearance in all competitions for AtlÃ©tico.
Villarreal striker Arnaut Danjuma scored a hat trick to lead his team to a 4-1 win at Granada. Unai Emery's side also moved ahead of Barcelona and into fifth place.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports