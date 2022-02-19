FÃ©lix leads AtlÃ©tico to 3-0 win at Osasuna before Man U test

Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Atletico de Madrid, at El Sadar stadium, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, Feb.19, 2022. Associated Press

Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Atletico de Madrid, at El Sadar stadium, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, Feb.19, 2022. Associated Press

Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez fires a shot during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Atletico de Madrid, at El Sadar stadium, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, Feb.19, 2022. Associated Press

Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simeone walks on the pitch prior to the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Atletico de Madrid, at El Sadar stadium, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, Feb.19, 2022. Associated Press

Atletico Madrid's Sime Vrsaljko, right, and Osasuna's Ruben Garcia vie for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Atletico de Madrid, at El Sadar stadium, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, Feb.19, 2022. Associated Press

Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix celebrates after scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Atletico de Madrid, at El Sadar stadium, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, Feb.19, 2022. Associated Press

Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix celebrates his side first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Atletico de Madrid, at El Sadar stadium, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, Feb.19, 2022. Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain -- JoÃ£o FÃ©lix scored and assisted Luis SuÃ¡rez in AtlÃ©tico Madrid's 3-0 win at Osasuna in the Spanish league on Saturday, giving the struggling defending champions a boost before they face Manchester United.

FÃ©lix smashed in a poor clearance by Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera for the third-minute opener. Felix's pass in the 59th launched a counterattack that SuÃ¡rez capped with an exquisite left-foot strike - from 40 yards out - over the head of Herrera, who was caught off his line.

Ãngel Correa rounded off the win in the 88th with his team-high 12th goal of the season.

AtlÃ©tico's first away win in the league since late November came after an embarrassing home loss to bottom side Levante. The win in Pamplona saw AtlÃ©tico move ahead of Barcelona into fourth place.

Man United - and former nemesis Cristiano Ronaldo - is the next test for AtlÃ©tico when it visits Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday in the Champions League round-of-16 first leg.

Diego Simeone's AtlÃ©tico needed a convincing win after its worst run of results since the Argentine coach took over the club and turned it into a winner a decade ago. Beyond the goals, AtlÃ©tico finally showed the same defense that Simeone has made the foundation of its success by keeping its first clean sheet in eight games.

The 22-year-old FÃ©lix made his 100th appearance in all competitions for AtlÃ©tico.

Villarreal striker Arnaut Danjuma scored a hat trick to lead his team to a 4-1 win at Granada. Unai Emery's side also moved ahead of Barcelona and into fifth place.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports