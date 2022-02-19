Western Europe cleans up after storm leaves at least 12 dead

Emergency personnel from the Kiel-Russee Volunteer Fire Department, in the pouring rain, pull a tree that has been blown down by gusts of wind to the ground with a rope in Kiel, Germany, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. The weather system, known as Storm Zeynep in Germany, is now pushing into the European mainland, prompting high wind warnings in Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany. (Axel Heimken/dpa via AP) Associated Press

A firefighter from the Kiel-Russee Volunteer Fire Department, cuts through a tree blown down by gusts of wind with a chainsaw in the pouring rain in Kiel, Germany, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. The weather system, known as Storm Zeynep in Germany, is now pushing into the European mainland, prompting high wind warnings in Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany. (Axel Heimken/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Debris from the rooftops of three houses which were torn off during storm Eunice is seen by a roadside on Kilburn Park Road in north west London, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. The second major storm in three days smashed through northern Europe on Friday, killing at least nine people as high winds felled trees, cancelled train services and ripped sections off the roof of London's O2 Arena. (James Manning/PA via AP) Associated Press

Debris from the rooftops of three houses which were torn off during storm Eunice is seen by a roadside on Kilburn Park Road in north west London, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. The second major storm in three days smashed through northern Europe on Friday, killing at least nine people as high winds felled trees, cancelled train services and ripped sections off the roof of London's O2 Arena. (James Manning/PA via AP) Associated Press

Firefighters work on fallen trees on railroad tracks in Hamburg, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. After the heavy storm "Zeynep" in parts of Germany, the sighting and clean-up work is ongoing in the morning. (Jonas Walzberg/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Waves break on the beach of Altefaehr on the island of Ruegen, northern Germany, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. The silhouette of the Hanseatic city of Stralsund can be seen in the background. Stormy depression "Zeynep" passes over Germany with heavy squalls and heavy showers. (Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP) Associated Press

A runner looks at wind damage to a construction site alongside the river Thames, after Storm Eunice struck Friday, in London, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Crews cleared fallen trees and worked to restore power to about 400,000 people in Britain as Western Europe cleaned up Saturday after one of the most damaging storms for years. At least nine people were killed, many by falling trees, in Ireland, Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands. Named Storm Eunice by the British and Irish weather services, and Zeynep in Germany, Friday's storm was the second to hit the region in a week. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP) Associated Press

A woman sweeps out water from a beachfront bar in Brighton, Sussex, England, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Crews cleared fallen trees and worked to restore power to about 400,000 people in Britain as Western Europe cleaned up Saturday after one of the most damaging storms for years. At least nine people were killed, many by falling trees, in Ireland, Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands. Named Storm Eunice by the British and Irish weather services, and Zeynep in Germany, Friday's storm was the second to hit the region in a week. (Adam Davy/PA via AP) Associated Press

A man cleans up a driveway after a flat roof from a nearby block of flats was blown off and landed on a house in Bitterne, Southampton, England, Saturday Feb. 19, 2022. Crews cleared fallen trees and worked to restore power to about 400,000 people in Britain as Western Europe cleaned up Saturday after one of the most damaging storms for years. At least nine people were killed, many by falling trees, in Ireland, Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands. Named Storm Eunice by the British and Irish weather services, and Zeynep in Germany, Friday's storm was the second to hit the region in a week. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP) Associated Press

A woman sweeps up the scattered beach pebbles which are covering the promenade in Brighton, Sussex, England, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Crews cleared fallen trees and worked to restore power to about 400,000 people in Britain as Western Europe cleaned up Saturday after one of the most damaging storms for years. At least nine people were killed, many by falling trees, in Ireland, Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands. Named Storm Eunice by the British and Irish weather services, and Zeynep in Germany, Friday's storm was the second to hit the region in a week. (Adam Davy/PA via AP) Associated Press

The remains of a collapsed roof lie on a Porsche after hurricane Zeynep in Eversmeer, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Stormy depression "Zeynep" passes over Germany with heavy squalls and heavy showers. (Lars-Josef Klemmer/dpa via AP) Associated Press

An approximately 270-year-old trestle windmill has completely fallen over on a hill due to the storm on the outskirts of the village Klettbach, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Bodo Schackow/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Firefighters rescue a man from his car in a flooded street in Hamburg, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. The weather system, known as Storm Zeynep in Germany, is now pushing into the European mainland, prompting high wind warnings in Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany. (Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa via AP) Associated Press

A storm has blown a roof of an apartment house on a street in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Meteorologists warned Thursday that northern Europe could be battered by a series of storms over the coming days after strong winds swept across Germany, Denmark, Poland and the Czech Republic overnight, toppling trees and causing widespread delays to rail and air traffic. Associated Press

Firefighters work on an extended turntable ladder to cut down a tree that had fallen on a house in the Bergedorf district in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. Storm Zeynep causes damage in the north. The weather system, known as Storm Zeynep in Germany, is now pushing into the European mainland, prompting high wind warnings in Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany. (Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Emergency personnel from the Kiel-Russee Volunteer Fire Department, in the pouring rain, pull a tree that has been blown down by gusts of wind to the ground with a rope in Kiel, Germany, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. The weather system, known as Storm Zeynep in Germany, is now pushing into the European mainland, prompting high wind warnings in Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany. (Axel Heimken/dpa via AP) Associated Press

A moped stop as the road is blacked by an uprooted tree in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. The second major storm in three days has smashed through northern Europe, killing at least four people as high winds felled trees, and cancelled train services. Associated Press

Workers remove an uprooted tree in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. The second major storm in three days has smashed through northern Europe, killing at least four people as high winds felled trees, and cancelled train services. Associated Press

Emergency forces of the Kiel-Russee Volunteer Fire Department, clear a road blocked by downed trees in the pouring rain in Kiel, Germany, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. The weather system, known as Storm Zeynep in Germany, is now pushing into the European mainland, prompting high wind warnings in Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany. (Axel Heimken/dpa via AP) Associated Press