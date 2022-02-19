Champaign officials to vote on animal euthanasia precautions

URBANA, Ill. -- A central Illinois county plans to add safeguards at its animal control facility, a year after a dog was accidentally euthanized while being held there.

The News-Gazette reports that the Champaign County Board is scheduled to vote Thursday on the change, nicknamed 'Dada's Rule' after the dog that was euthanized accidentally in December 2020.

Two animal-control officers would have to sign off before any animal could be euthanized. County Executive Darlene Kloeppel said the animal control facility has already begun using the system but the board vote would make it part of county law.

The double-check was among the recommendations of a task force formed after the dog's death on Dec. 24, 2020.

The chocolate Lab and pitbull mix had been impounded for six days and its owner said she was told she had more time to pick up her dog due to the Christmas holiday weekend.

County officials said the facility also has begun using a color-coded tag system for kennels, added staff meetings to improve communication and created an email address dedicated to receiving reports and photos of lost animals.