Palestinian reported killed by Israeli fire in West Bank
Updated 2/15/2022 9:22 AM
JERUSALEM -- Palestinian health officials say a Palestinian has been killed by Israeli gunfire in the occupied West Bank.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said the shooting took place during clashes in Nebi Saleh, a village where residents have held numerous demonstrations over the years against the expansion of a nearby Israeli settlement on what they say is their land.
It gave no further details, and the Israeli military had no immediate comment.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.