Grains lower, livestock higher.

Updated 2/15/2022 11:02 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were lower on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. lost 9.75 cents at $7.7475 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 2.75 cents at $6.41 a bushel; Mar. oats declined 29 cents at $7.24 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans fell 6 cents at $15.5550 a bushel.
Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Feb. live cattle was up .72 cent at $1.4242 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose 1.53 cents at $1.6810 a pound; Apr. lean hogs gained 12.28 cents at $1.0345 a pound.
