Embiid and the 76ers host the Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers (35-21, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (33-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -4.5; over/under is 207.5

BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers face the Cleveland Cavaliers. Embiid ranks first in the NBA scoring 29.3 points per game.

The 76ers have gone 18-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia is the worst team in the Eastern Conference with 42.3 rebounds per game led by Embiid averaging 11.1.

The Cavaliers are 20-11 in Eastern Conference play. Cleveland ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.2% from downtown. Kevin Love leads the Cavaliers shooting 39.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Embiid is averaging 29.3 points, 11.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 blocks for the 76ers. Georges Niang is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Darius Garland is averaging 19.9 points and 8.1 assists for the Cavaliers. Love is averaging 16 points and 8.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 7-3, averaging 109.1 points, 43.1 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.5 points per game.

Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 103.1 points, 45.6 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.0 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: James Harden: out (hamstring).

Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Lauri Markkanen: out (ankle), Darius Garland: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.