Parents offer reward for son who disappeared after crash

ANTIOCH, Ill. -- A 24-year-old Illinois man hasn't been seen since walking away from a car crash last month in Lake County, authorities said.

The parents of Thomas 'Tommy' Howe III of Antioch are offering a $10,000 reward for information about his whereabouts.

'He loves his family. He loves all of his friends. And he's earned the love and respect of all of us,' his father, Tom Howe, said Friday.

Police said Howe was involved in a crash on Interstate 94 on Jan. 22. A witness said he crossed traffic lanes on foot and was heading to the Old School Forest Preserve near Libertyville. Howe was wearing jeans and a gray North Face jacket.

"He just kind of vanished without a trace,' Antioch police Commander Chuck Smith said. Howe is 'not the person you would expect to walk away from an accident.'

Police dogs have been searching.

Howe spoke to family members about an hour before the late-morning crash and had planned to meet them for lunch, the Daily Herald reported.

'We're fearful that he has suffered a pretty good head injury due to the accident, causing him great confusion and to feel disoriented," his mother, MaryMargaret Howe said.

Howe's phone was inside his towed car. There has been no financial activity or social media posts from him.

Anyone with information can call (847) 395-8585.