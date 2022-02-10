Woman charged with destroying photo of slain Chicago cop

CHICAGO -- A woman suspected of tearing a photograph of a slain Chicago police officer from a downtown memorial and throwing it into the trash has been charged with a felony count of criminal damage to property.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the 26-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday at her home.

The woman allegedly tore the photograph of Officer Ella French, who was shot to death on Aug. 7, from a memorial at the Thompson Center on Aug. 19 and threw it away at a nearby train platform, according to the Illinois State Police.

According to the state police, when the woman was taken into custody she was restrained with handcuffs that belonged to French's partner, Officer Carlos Yanez. Yanez was also shot, and seriously injured, in the same incident in which French was killed.



Emonte Morgan, 21, and his brother 22-year-old brother, Eric Morgan were arrested and charged with a number of felonies, including first-degree murder and attempted murder. They remain in custody.