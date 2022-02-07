Police: Gary police officer shot, wounded, condition unknown

GARY, Ind. -- A Gary police officer was shot and wounded Monday while responding to reports of gunshots fired in the northwest Indiana city, police said.

The officer, a 32-year veteran of the Gary Police Department, was shot about 1 p.m. CST and transported to a local hospital in unknown condition, said Pam Jones, a public information officer with the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

The officer was shot while responding to a call about active shots fired, said Gary Police Public Information Officer Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

'The situation is ongoing, and further information will be release as it becomes available,' she said.

A manhunt was underway in Gary on Monday afternoon for the suspect.

Gary police are being assisted in the search by the Lake County Sheriff's Department Aviation Unit, as well as the Special Operations and patrol units.