Police: 2 killed, 2 hurt in shooting in Milwaukee suburb

Police are seen walking from Park Plaza Apartments Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 where there was a shooting in Brown Deer, Wis. Police say two people were killed and two more were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb. (Ebony Cox /Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) Associated Press

Police are seen walking from Park Plaza Apartments Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 where there was a shooting in Brown Deer, Wis. Police say two people were killed and two more were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb. (Ebony Cox /Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) Associated Press

Police investigate near the Park Plaza Apartments where there was a shooting, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Brown Deer, Wis. Police say a few people were killed and a few more were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb. (Ebony Cox/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) Associated Press

Brown Deer Police Chief Peter Nimmer speaks to reporters during a news conference Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 after a shooting in Brown Deer, Wis. Nimmer said two people were killed and two more were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb. (Ebony Cox /Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) Associated Press

Police are seen walking from Park Plaza Apartments Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 where there was a shooting in Brown Deer, Wis. Police say two people were killed and two more were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb. (Ebony Cox /Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) Associated Press

BROWN DEER, Wis. -- Two people were killed and two more were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb of Brown Deer on Saturday morning, police said.

Brown Deer Police Chief Peter Nimmer said during a news conference early Saturday afternoon that one of the injured is in critical condition and a suspect is in custody. Nimmer said the suspect was taken to a hospital but he declined to comment on the suspect's condition.

Nimmer said police were called to the Park Plaza Court apartments shortly after 10 a.m. following a report of a 'possible victim in the parking lot.' The suspect fired shots at officers from the second floor but none was hurt although a police car was hit, he said.

'No officer from our department or any other department returned fire,' Nimmer said.

Nimmer did not provide the names or ages of the victims, but he said no child was hurt. He said he had no information on a motive for the shooting.

Nimmer said there is no longer a threat to the community because the suspect is in custody.

'There is no reason to believe there is anyone else we're looking for,' he said.

Local news outlets reported earlier that police vehicles, ambulances and fire department vehicles had gathered outside the apartment complex and that a Milwaukee County medical examiner had been called to the scene.