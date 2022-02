No. 9 Baylor doesn't trail in another win vs. No. 13 Texas

Texas forward Aaliyah Moore, left, sprints past Baylor center Queen Egbo, right, after grabbing a rebound in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP) Associated Press

Baylor guard Jordan Lewis, right, pulls down a rebound before making a pass over Texas guard Audrey Warren, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP) Associated Press

Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith, right, is guarded by Texas guard Audrey Warren, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP) Associated Press

Baylor guard Ja'Mee Asberry, left, reacts to her three point play over Texas center Lauren Ebo (1) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP) Associated Press

WACO, Texas -- NaLyssa Smith scored 25 points and the ninth-ranked Baylor women beat No. 13 Texas for the 12th consecutive time, never trailing in a 75-63 victory Friday night.

It's the first of two meetings over three days between the Big 12 rivals.

Ja'Mee Asberry had all 15 of her points in the first 12 minutes for the Bears (16-5, 6-3 Big 12) in a game originally scheduled for Jan. 9 but postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Baylor program. The rematch is Sunday in Austin.

Aliyah Matharu scored 17 points for the Longhorns (15-5, 5-4), who haven't beaten Baylor since Feb. 6, 2017. Both teams were coming off losses to No. 18 Oklahoma - both on baskets in the final seconds from Liz Scott.

Texas, which trailed by 14 in the first half, pulled within 48-45 in the third quarter. But Sarah Andrews' three-point play on a driving layup restored the Bears' double-digit lead at 55-45 in the final minute of the quarter. Andrews had 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Smith, Asberry and Andrews accounted for the first nine points before a bucket from Queen Egbo capped an 11-0 run in the first quarter after the Longhorns had pulled even at 7. Egbo fouled out in the fourth quarter with six points.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: The Longhorns had passes knocked away on consecutive turnovers on their first two possessions and finished with 20 turnovers. That was after committing a season-high 24 turnovers in the loss to Oklahoma. Baylor was sloppy, too, finishing with 19 turnovers.

Baylor: Smith, among the national leaders in double-doubles with 14, didn't get her first rebound until late in the first half but managed to finish with eight to help keep the Bears from getting dominated on the boards. Texas had a 34-30 rebounding edge.

UP NEXT

The Longhorns haven't beaten the Bears in Austin since Jan. 31, 2010. With this loss, that 2009-10 season will remain the most recent time that Texas won both regular-season games against Baylor.

___

More AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25