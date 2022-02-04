Indiana man arrested in Chicago luxury watch theft

CHICAGO -- A 38-year-old northwestern Indiana man has been arrested in the theft of five watches valued together at about $1 million from a luxury auto dealership in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood.

Carlos Valliant of Hammond, Indiana, faces theft and burglary charges, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said Friday.

The watches were taken Dec. 11 by two men after jewelry display cases were smashed. Police still were seeking the second suspect.

The theft is among a national trend of smash-and-grab crimes at high-end retail shops over the past few months. Groups of thieves smash windows and display cases then flee before police arrive.