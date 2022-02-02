Indiana governor urges caution, limited travel during storm

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb urged Hoosiers to use caution Wednesday as the state braced for a winter storm that could bring a foot or more of snow and significant ice to parts of the state.

The Republican governor said a multiagency response was being mounted to respond to the storm and its aftermath, which he said will likely last three to four days.

Holcomb implored Hoosiers to avoid travel if possible and to 'use common sense' if they do venture out onto the roads. He urged residents not to 'over do it' when it comes to shoveling, and to check on neighbors, especially if power outages occur.

'We have the resources to weather this storm. What we really need is cooperation. Stay safe," Holcomb said during a Wednesday news conference.

Indiana Department of Transportation commissioner Joe McGuinness noted that road crews will not be able to pretreat roads as much as they would like due to rain that's expected to fall just before the snow and ice arrives.

Officials said 54 Indiana National Guard teams will be out to rescue stranded motorists, but Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter called on Hoosiers 'to stay off the roads.'

Up to one foot of snow was forecast to fall by late Thursday or early Friday over much of the northern half of Indiana, with several inches of snow predicted for central Indiana and moderate to heavy ice accumulations forecast over southern Indiana.