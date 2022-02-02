Murder charges filed against mother, brother of dumped boy

This January 2022 booking photo released by the Office of the State's Attorney Lake County, Illinois, shows Jannie Perry. Bond was set at $5 million Wednesday, Jan. 12 for the Illinois woman whose 6-year-old son died after being placed in a cold shower as punishment for misbehavior, a prosecutor said. (Office of the State's Attorney Lake County, Illinois) Associated Press

WAUKEGAN, Ill. -- Prosecutors filed murder charges Wednesday against the mother and brother of a 6-year-old boy who died after being placed in a cold shower as punishment for misbehavior.



Jannie Perry, 38, of North Chicago and Jeremiah Perry, 20, were jointly indicted by a Lake County grand jury on multiple charges that also included aggravated battery of a child, dismembering a human body and concealment of a homicidal death, Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said in a news release.

Prosecutors can seek natural-life sentences against the two, he said.

They are due to be arraigned Monday.

The body of Damari Perry was found last month in an alley in Gary. His funeral was held Tuesday, Rinehart said.