McGusty leads Miami against Notre Dame after 20-point game

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (14-7, 7-3 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (16-5, 8-2 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami hosts the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after Kameron McGusty scored 20 points in Miami's 73-62 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Hurricanes have gone 9-2 at home. Miami is 6-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Fighting Irish are 7-3 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame is sixth in the ACC giving up 66.0 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Hurricanes and Fighting Irish square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Moore is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, while averaging 12.5 points, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals. McGusty is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Prentiss Hubb is averaging 8.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Fighting Irish. Blake Wesley is averaging 10.1 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 36.9% over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 27.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 8-2, averaging 70.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.