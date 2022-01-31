Michigan women beat top-5 opponent for 2nd time this season

Michigan guard Amy Dilk, bottom, beats Indiana guard Kaitlin Peterson, top, to the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Associated Press

Indiana guard Ali Patberg (14) collides with Michigan guard Danielle Rauch (23) while driving to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Associated Press

Indiana guard Grace Berger (34) tries to pass the ball against Michigan forward Emily Kiser (33) and guard Laila Phelia (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan defeated Indiana 65-50. Associated Press

Indiana guard Nicole Cardano-Hillary (4) drives to the basket against Michigan guard Leigha Brown (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan defeated Indiana 65-50. Associated Press

Indiana head coach Teri Moren reacts after her team was whistled for a foul during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Associated Press

Indiana guard Chloe Moore-McNeil (22) loses the ball while going to the basket against Michigan guard Danielle Rauch (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Associated Press

Michigan guard Elise Stuck (30) goes to the basket against Indiana guard Grace Berger (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Associated Press

Michigan guard Amy Dilk, left, and Indiana guard Kaitlin Peterson, right, scramble for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Associated Press

Michigan forward Naz Hillmon (00) reacts after scoring in the paint with Michigan forward Emily Kiser (33) and Indiana forward Aleksa Gulbe (10) looking on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Associated Press

Michigan head coach Kim Barnes is hugged by Michigan guard Danielle Rauch (23) after a win over Indiana in an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Associated Press

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Naz Hillmon scored 21 points, Emily Kiser grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds and No. 6 Michigan beat fifth-ranked Indiana 65-50 on Monday night for its second win over a top-five opponent this season.

Michigan scored the opening nine points of the game and never trailed to knock the Hoosiers out of sole possession of first place in the Big Ten Conference. The Wolverines had never beaten a top-five team at home, but did win at then-No. 5 Baylor in overtime on December 19.

The Wolverines held Indiana to just six points in the third quarter and their lead grew to as many as 16 in the fourth. Indiana pulled within 59-50 with 3:09 left but missed its final four shots as its nine-game winning streak came to an end.

Leigha Brown and Laila Phelia each added 11 points for Michigan (19-2, 10-1 Big Ten). The Wolverines battled turnover issues with 25, but used a 52-20 advantage on the glass for 14 second-chance points.

Michigan led 32-30 at halftime despite turning it over 17 times.

Nicole Cardano-Hillary had 16 points and eight steals for Indiana (14-3, 6-1). Grace Berger added 13 points with six rebounds and six steals, and Ali Patberg scored 10. Cardano-Hillary and Berger each made just 6 of 15 field goals and Patberg was 4 of 13 as the Hoosiers shot just 33.3 percent, includig 3 of 14 from distance.

Both teams play again on Thursday. Michigan goes on the road to face Illinois and Indiana hosts Minnesota.

___

