Coroner IDs woman who was kidnapped, shot over weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- The Allen County Coroner's Office has identified a woman who was kidnapped while she was home with her two children and then shot to death in her SUV.

It said Maria Del Scorro Maldonado Ambriz, 39, of Fort Wayne was found dead in her vehicle at 5:20 p.m. Saturday. She suffered multiple gunshot wounds, the office said Monday.

Police say they are looking for the community's help in providing information on the suspect in the shooting. Police say he was dressed in all black when he forced his way into her home with a short-barreled rifle and a black backpack around 5:15 p.m. He threatened to kill the children, ages 12 and 14, before abducting Ambriz.

He fired about 30 rounds in the vehicle, killing Ambriz, police said. They were four blocks from her home. After the shooting, he ran from the SUV.

'For those who live in this area, please review any security cameras you may have installed on your property for a suspect dressed in all black running with a rifle and black backpack,' police said.