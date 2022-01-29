Two Carroll County deputies killed in single-vehicle crash

SEDALIA, Ind. -- Two Carroll County sheriff's deputies have been killed after the car they were in crashed in Central Indiana while heading to assist another agency with a traffic stop.

Deputies Noah Rainey and Dane Northcutt were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash after 1:30 a.m. Saturday on State Road 26 in Sedalia, Indiana State Police said.

Rainey and Northcutt were responding to a request to help a Rossville deputy town marshal conduct a traffic stop on State Road 26 when their vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole.

Rainey was on-duty at the time of the crash. Northcutt worked in the jail and was on a ride-along. He was not on-duty at the time of the crash.

The crash was under investigation.

Sedalia is northwest of Indianapolis.