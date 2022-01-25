UAE sheikhdom to allow gaming as Wynn Resorts plans project

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- One of the seven sheikhdoms in the United Arab Emirates said Tuesday it will allow 'gaming' while announcing a multibillion-dollar deal with casino giant Wynn Resorts.

The announcement by Ras al-Khaimah comes after months of rumors about gambling coming to the UAE, home to skyscraper-studded Dubai and oil-rich Abu Dhabi. Islam, the religion of the Arabian Peninsula, prohibits gambling.

While the other emirates haven't announced similar deals, casino operator Caesars Palace operates a massive resort already in Dubai.

Initially, a statement issued by Wynn Resorts and Ras al-Khaimah authorities only referred to 'gaming,' without elaborating. The emirate's Tourism Development Authority repeatedly declined to answer questions from The Associated Press on whether 'gaming' involved cash betting.

However, a statement from the authority said a new gaming division would require 'compliance with all applicable laws and regulations (including financial crime laws) from operators, suppliers and employees.' It also would 'ensure responsible gaming at all levels.'

Gaming is often used as a euphemism for gambling in the United States.

Michael Weaver, a spokesman for Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts, referred questions back to regulators in Ras al-Khaimah. Wynn stock traded at $84.80 at the close of business Monday on the NASDAQ stock exchange.

A statement on the deal, also posted to Wynn Resorts' website, included repeated mentions of 'gaming' facilities at the site.

'The newly announced integrated resort is still in its early design phase and due for completion by 2026,' a follow-up statement from Marjan, the Ras al-Khaimah developer involved in the deal, said. 'These are all the details that can be provided at this stage.'

Ras al-Khaimah is the northern-most emirate in the UAE and has been trying to raise its profile for years in the tourism market, which is dominated by Dubai. It draws a variety of tourists from India, Russia, the United Kingdom and Egypt.