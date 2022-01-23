AtlÃ©tico's Torrecilla returns to action after cancer battle

MADRID -- Virginia Torrecilla was back on a soccer field Sunday after battling cancer for nearly two years.

The Spain and AtlÃ©tico Madrid player came on as substitute in the 85th minute of AtlÃ©tico's 7-0 loss to Barcelona in the final of the Spanish Super Cup.

Fans chanted her name and players from both teams threw her into the air after the final whistle.

The 27-year-old midfielder hadn't played in 683 days after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

It was Barcelona's second Super Cup title in three years.

