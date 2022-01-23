Frustration for Arsenal with 0-0 draw against Burnley in EPL

Burnley's Jay Rodriguez, left, duels for the ball with Arsenal's Albert Sambi Lokonga during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Burnley at Emirates stadium in London, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Associated Press

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Burnley at Emirates stadium in London, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Associated Press

Burnley's James Tarkowski, right, jumps for the ball with Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette, front second right, and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Burnley at Emirates stadium in London, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Associated Press

Burnley's Ashley Westwood, center, jumps for the ball with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Burnley at Emirates stadium in London, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Associated Press

LONDON -- Burnley returned to Premier League action for the first time in three weeks and held Arsenal 0-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The Clarets have seen games postponed this month due to not having enough players available due to injuries and coronavirus cases and fell to last place as their rivals were able to fulfil fixtures.

Wins for fellow relegation candidates Norwich and Newcastle only heaped pressure on Burnley. But Sean Dyche's side moved within four points of safety, with four games in hand over Norwich in 17th place.

The Gunners got their north London derby meeting with Tottenham postponed last weekend so head into the international break having lost to Manchester City and drawn with Burnley in their only league matches this month.

Arsenal is two points behind fourth-place Manchester United with a game in hand.

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope saved well from Martin Odegaard with Ben Mee blocking Lacazette's follow-up attempt.

Burnley were lucky to keep a full quota of players on the pitch after Ashley Westwood caught Kieran Tierney late and high, earning just a caution when a red card could easily have been issued by referee David Coote.

A decent effort from Bukayo Saka aside, the rest of the first half was played out with a lack of quality and composure.

Arsenal stepped things up after the break, with Emile Smith Rowe forcing a fine low save from Pope after a smart corner routine. The England international then broke into the box and crossed for Lacazette, who could only turn wide when he should have scored.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports