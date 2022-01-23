French adventurer dies attempting solo Atlantic crossing

 

Posted1/23/2022 7:00 AM

LE PECQ, France -- A 75-year-old French adventurer has died on a solo attempt to row across the Atlantic Ocean.

The death of Jean-Jacques Savin was announced by his friends on a Facebook page that had been chronicling his voyage.

 

They said maritime rescue services located his body on Saturday inside the cabin of his boat, named 'Audacious," which was found overturned off the Azores Islands, a mid-Atlantic Portuguese archipelago.

The former soldier set off on Jan. 1 from the southern tip of Portugal on the westward voyage he had anticipated would take about three months.

In 2019, Savin had previously floated alone across the Atlantic in a large barrel-shaped capsule. Propelled only by winds and currents, that crossing from Spain's Canary Islands to the Caribbean took 127 days.

Savin had activated two distress beacons on Thursday night.

'Unfortunately, the ocean this time was stronger this time than our friend, he who so loved navigating and the sea," the Facebook post announcing his death said.

