Report faults retired Pope Benedict XVI for his handling of sexual abuse cases when he was an archbishop in Germany
Posted1/20/2022 7:00 AM
BERLIN -- Report faults retired Pope Benedict XVI for his handling of sexual abuse cases when he was an archbishop in Germany.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.