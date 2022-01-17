Credit Suisse chairman resigns in wake of internal probe

GENEVA -- Credit Suisse says its chairman, Antonio Horta-Osorio, has resigned following an internal probe that reportedly turned up that he had violated quarantine rules intended to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resignation of Horta-Osorio, a British-Portuguese national who took up the job barely eight months ago, was announced shortly after midnight on Monday. It amounts to the latest upheaval at the top-drawer Swiss bank that has faced an array of recent troubles including bad bets on hedge funds and an internal spying scandal.

'I regret that a number of my personal actions have led to difficulties for the bank and compromised my ability to represent the bank internally and externally,' said Horta-Osorio, 57, in a statement from the bank, without elaborating.

'I therefore believe that my resignation is in the interest of the bank and its stakeholders at this crucial time.'

Axel Lehmann, a Swiss national and former executive at rival bank UBS who joined the Credit Suisse board in October, will take over the post as chairman.

Credit Suisse said Lehmann 'succeeds Antonio Horta-OsÃ³rio, who resigned following an investigation commissioned by the board.' It did not elaborate. The bank's press office did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking further details.

Swiss media reported Monday that Horta-Osorio, a former CEO of Lloyds Banking Group in Britain, had violated quarantine rules, including travel to Britain in December and a trip to the Wimbledon tennis tournament over the summer.

Online news service finews.com, citing two sources familiar with the situation, reported in late December that Horta-Osorio was being investigated for allegedly breaking quarantine.