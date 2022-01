Celebrated Tuskeegee Airman Charles McGee dies at 102

FILE - Tuskegee airman Charles McGee poses for a portrait during the "Red Tails" junket in New York on Jan. 10, 2012. McGee, one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen who flew 409 fighter combat missions over three wars, died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. He was 102. Associated Press

FILE- Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Charles McGee, a Tuskegee Airman and a decorated veteran of three wars, flies a Cirrus SF50 Vision Jet with assistance from pilot Boni Caldeira during a round trip flight from Frederick, Md., to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on. Dec. 6, 2019. McGee, one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen who flew 409 fighter combat missions over three wars, died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. He was 102. Associated Press

FILE- From left, Tuskegee Airmen, Cicero Satterfield, left, Lucius Theus, center, and Charles McGee, right, salute while posing for a group photo on the steps of the Capitol during a ceremony kicking off a nationwide fundraising drive for a memorial to the Tuskegee Airmen, Monday Dec. 18, 2006, in Montgomery, Ala. McGee, one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen who flew 409 fighter combat missions over three wars, died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. He was 102. Associated Press

FILE- Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Charles McGee, center, a decorated veteran of three wars, receives a congratulatory send off after visiting with 436 Aerial Port Squadron personnel at Dover Air Force Base to help celebrate his 100th birthday in Dover, Delaware, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. McGee, one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen who flew 409 fighter combat missions over three wars, died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. He was 102. Associated Press

FILE - Tuskegee airman Charles McGee and his great grandson Iain Lanphier react as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. McGee, one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen who flew 409 fighter combat missions over three wars, died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. He was 102. Associated Press

Charles McGee, a Tuskegee Airman who flew 409 fighter combat missions over three wars, has died. He was 102.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on Sunday announced his death on Twitter, both of them calling McGee an American hero.

'While I am saddened by his loss, I'm also incredibly grateful for his sacrifice, his legacy, and his character. Rest in peace, General,' wrote Austin, who did not specify where McGee died.

The Tuskegee Airmen is the nickname of the first African American unit to fly combat airplanes in World War II.

McGee was among more than 900 men to train in rural Alabama from 1940 to 1946 after the Army Air Corps was forced to admit Blacks pilots. About 450 deployed overseas and 150 lost their lives in training or combat.

McGee was one of only a few pilots - white or Black - who flew combat missions in that conflict and during the Korean and Vietnam wars.

'You could say that one of the things we were fighting for was equality. Equality of opportunity. We knew we had the same skills, or better,' he told The Associated Press in a 1995 interview.

After he turned 100, McGee was accorded an honorary commission promoting him to the one-star rank of brigadier general under a congressional measure signed by President Donald Trump. In 2020, McGee won applause from members of Congress when introduced by Trump during his State of the Union address.