Officials: Body found in burning Indianapolis building
Updated 1/15/2022 11:40 AM
INDIANAPOLIS -- A body has been found inside a burning building in Indianapolis.
Smoke and flames were billowing from the multi-story building when firefighters arrived shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.
The body was located about 10 minutes later. The cause of the blaze and the how the person died were under investigation.
Firefighters responded to a fire at the same building on Nov. 23, officials said.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.