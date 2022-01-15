Correction: Virus-Outbreak-Businesses story
Updated 1/15/2022 11:13 AM
In one version of a story published January 13, 2022, about businesses reacting to the Supreme Court's ruling on a federal vaccine-or-test mandate, The Associated Press erroneously reported the specialty of Chris Slottee. He is a commercial law attorney, not an employment attorney.
Article Comments
