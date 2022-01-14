 

Witnesses: Man jumped onto truck hood before fatal shooting

 
Associated Press
 
 
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- Two witnesses recorded on police body camera video tell officers that a man shot by an off-duty North Carolina deputy jumped onto the hood of the deputy's truck.

The statements are included in a video that was released by the Fayetteville Police Department on Friday after it obtained a judge's permission.

 

Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins had filed the petition with the court earlier this week, days after last Saturday's fatal shooting of Jason Walker by off-duty Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Lt. Jeffrey Hash.

Two men are heard telling the officers that they saw Walker jump onto the hood of the truck. One of the men identified himself as Walker's father.

A third witness, a woman who helped render aid to Walker, said that he didn't appear to pose a threat. She said she didn't see what happened before Walker was on the ground.

In one clip, the off-duty deputy can be heard saying that he stopped his car when he saw Walker run across the street. He added that he had his daughter in the car.

