Embed-US-SCI--Hot Year, ADVISORY

US-SCI--HOT YEAR- Chart. Two U.S. science agencies say 2021 was the sixth hottest year on record globally, part of a long-term warming trend. Chart shows global annual temperatures. This chart will be updated regularly. Source: U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Click for a preview.

To embed, insert this code into your CMS:

Click for more digital embed content on AP Newsroom.

--------------

HOW TO REACH US

--------------

For up-to-the minute information on AP's coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 877-836-9477.

This interactive is being made available as part of a pop-up AP experiment around embeddable content like photo sliders, maps and more. To receive updates and more content, please opt in at https://discover.ap.org/embeddable_content/sign-up. Questions or feedback? Please email Opal Barclay at obarclay@ap.org.