 

AP source: MLB lockout talks to resume after month break

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during a news conference in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Owners locked out players at 12:01 a.m. Thursday following the expiration of the sport's five-year collective bargaining agreement.

  • Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during a news conference in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Owners locked out players at 12:01 a.m. Thursday following the expiration of the sport's five-year collective bargaining agreement.

  • Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred pauses during a news conference in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Owners locked out players at 12:01 a.m. Thursday following the expiration of the sport's five-year collective bargaining agreement.

By RONALD BLUM
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/11/2022 11:36 AM

NEW YORK -- Major League Baseball and the players' association are scheduled to meet Thursday in the first negotiations between the parties since labor talks broke off Dec. 1.

The planning of the meeting was disclosed Tuesday to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made.

 

MLB has been preparing a new proposal for the union, several people familiar with the talks have said. The meeting will end a 42-day gap between economic talks, with negotiations limited to peripheral issues.

Management locked out the union on Dec. 2 following the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement, the sport's ninth work stoppage but first since a 7 1/2-month strike in 1994-95.

The dispute threatens spring training, which is scheduled to start Feb. 16 in Florida and Arizona.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

