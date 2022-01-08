Catholic leader: Get shots, don't put other people at risk

CHICAGO -- The archbishop of Chicago is urging Catholics to take precautions against the coronavirus, including getting vaccinated, as the omicron variant continues spreading in the region.

Cardinal Blase Cupich said in Friday's message that taking precautions is a show of respect for health care workers and a way to keep the community safe. He urged people to get vaccinated and help others get access to shots.

Wearing a mask away from home and around vulnerable family members also is essential, Cupich said.

'Please remember that in pandemics, personal choices are not personal,' he wrote. 'You are making choices for your community and it is irresponsible to endanger others.'

Cupich also echoed Pope Francis' support for vaccination as a 'profound way of promoting the common good.'