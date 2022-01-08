Body of missing Illinois boy found in Indiana; 3 in custody

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. -- The body of a missing Illinois boy was discovered Saturday in northwestern Indiana, police said.

Damari Perry's body was found near an abandoned house in Gary, police said.

The 6-year-old from North Chicago was reported missing Wednesday.

'Three adult family members believed to be responsible for Damari's death are in police custody. ... There is no threat to the general public,' North Chicago police said.

An autopsy was planned.

Damari was last seen Tuesday when he might have traveled to another Chicago suburb, Skokie, with family members, police said.