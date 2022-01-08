Body of missing Illinois boy found in Indiana; 3 in custody
Updated 1/8/2022 1:36 PM
NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. -- The body of a missing Illinois boy was discovered Saturday in northwestern Indiana, police said.
Damari Perry's body was found near an abandoned house in Gary, police said.
The 6-year-old from North Chicago was reported missing Wednesday.
'Three adult family members believed to be responsible for Damari's death are in police custody. ... There is no threat to the general public,' North Chicago police said.
An autopsy was planned.
Damari was last seen Tuesday when he might have traveled to another Chicago suburb, Skokie, with family members, police said.
