 

Eastern Indiana man charged after admitting he poisoned wife

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/7/2022 3:52 PM

RICHMOND, Ind. -- An eastern Indiana man faces a preliminary charge of conspiracy to commit murder after admitting to poisoning his wife, authorities said.

Alfred Ruf, 69, of Franklin Township in Wayne County is being held in the Wayne County Jail after being arrested Monday, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said. His initial hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

 

His wife, Lisa Bishop, 51, told authorities that she was being poisoned by Ruf.

Wayne County Sheriff Randy Retter said in a news release that Ruf told investigators he gave Bishop a substance knowing it would eventually kill her. Samples of the substance were collected and are being examined.

Bishop was hospitalized several times last year and Retter said it was related to the alleged poisoning.

Officers are looking for two other people of interest in the case, Retter said.

