Chicago police review board gets video of suicide attempt

CHICAGO -- Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability has obtained additional body-worn camera video of officers responding to the suicide attempt of a woman in policy custody, it said Thursday

Irene Chavez, 33, was arrested Dec. 17 after being involved in an incident at the Jeffery Pub Tavern. She was being held in the city's 3rd District police station when the Civilian Office of Police Accountability received notification of an attempted suicide on Dec. 18, the office said.

Chavez was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, it said.

COPA said it received notification from the Chicago Police Department of an attempted suicide by Chavez at a 3rd District Tactical Office on December 18, 2021, at 3:20am. Chavez was then transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. COPA later received an updated notification from the Department that Ms. Chavez was deceased at 11:30am.

COPA said it remains in close contact with family and will provide updates as the investigation proceeds. 'The investigation into this incident is ongoing and once concluded, COPA will release the summary report of investigation in accordance with city ordinance,' COPA said in a statement.

Iris Chavez has told reporters police told her that her sister 'was found hung" in a cell with a shirt.

Iris Chavez also said her sister was arrested for simple battery.

As with any death in police custody, notification will be made to the State's Attorney's Office and Federal Bureau of Investigation for possible criminal review, the accountability office said.