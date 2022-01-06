 

US service industry grows more slowly in December

  • Hailey Shevitz, an employee at Casbah, cuts bread for take-out orders at the restaurant, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Shadyside neighborhood in Pittsburgh. (Nate Guidry/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

    Hailey Shevitz, an employee at Casbah, cuts bread for take-out orders at the restaurant, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Shadyside neighborhood in Pittsburgh. (Nate Guidry/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Associated Press

 
By MATT OTT
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/6/2022 10:08 AM

SILVER SPRING, Md. -- Growth in the U.S. service industry, where most Americans work, pulled back in December after expanding at a record pace the previous two months.

The Institute for Supply Management reported Thursday that its monthly survey of service industries declined to a reading of 62 last month, from an all-time high of 69.1 in November. Any reading above 50 indicates growth.

 

Business activity, employment, new orders and supply deliveries all showed slower growth in December, the ISM report said.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 