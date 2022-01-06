US service industry grows more slowly in December
Updated 1/6/2022 10:08 AM
SILVER SPRING, Md. -- Growth in the U.S. service industry, where most Americans work, pulled back in December after expanding at a record pace the previous two months.
The Institute for Supply Management reported Thursday that its monthly survey of service industries declined to a reading of 62 last month, from an all-time high of 69.1 in November. Any reading above 50 indicates growth.
Business activity, employment, new orders and supply deliveries all showed slower growth in December, the ISM report said.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.