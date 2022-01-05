Indiana health commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box, left, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, center, and the state health department's chief medical officer, Dr. Lindsay Weaver, right, provide updates on Indiana's response to COVID-19 during a news conference, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the Indiana Government Center, in Indianapolis. Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana's health commissioner has tested positive for COVID-19, the second time she has been infected, the state health department announced Wednesday.

Dr. Kristina Box was isolating at home after getting the results of a rapid test she took on Tuesday, the agency said. Box sought the test after experiencing symptoms including muscle aches, chills, coughing and a sore throat.

Box, who has been Gov. Eric Holcomb's top adviser throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, previously had a mild coronavirus infection in October 2020 before vaccinations were available.

The health department said Box, who is fully vaccinated and received a booster dose in November, is among an estimated 113,000 Hoosiers to suffer a breakthrough COVID-19 infection over the past year. Box has also undergone a PCR test, which will be examined to determine whether she has been infected with the highly infectious omicron variant spreading throughout the country.