Djokovic says he has 'exemption permission' for Australia
Posted1/4/2022 7:00 AM
Novak Djokovic looks to be heading to the Australian Open.
The top-ranked Djokovic said in a post on Instagram on Tuesday he has got 'an exemption permission' to travel to Australia.
Djokovic has continually refused to reveal if he is vaccinated against the coronavirus, a requirement to play in Melbourne.
If he plays at the year's first major, he will seek a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam singles title. He is tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20.
___
