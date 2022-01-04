Two 17-year-olds shot outside Rockford high school
Updated 1/4/2022 5:58 PM
ROCKFORD, Ill. -- A 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday when they were shot outside a northern Illinois high school, police said.
The shooting occurred just after 1 p.m. as the two sat in a vehicle in the parking lot at Auburn High School in Rockford, police said.
Three suspects believed to be involved were in custody, police said.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.