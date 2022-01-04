Two 17-year-olds shot outside Rockford high school

ROCKFORD, Ill. -- A 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday when they were shot outside a northern Illinois high school, police said.

The shooting occurred just after 1 p.m. as the two sat in a vehicle in the parking lot at Auburn High School in Rockford, police said.

Three suspects believed to be involved were in custody, police said.