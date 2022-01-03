Nets 'hopeful' Irving can debut Wednesday against Pacers

Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving watches the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Villanova and Seton Hall on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Newark, N.J. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash said the organization is 'hopeful' that Kyrie Irving could make his season debut Wednesday at Indianapolis, 'but no determinations have been made yet.'

Irving has not been vaccinated against the coronavirus, which makes him ineligible to play home games under a New York City vaccine mandate. The Nets initially rejected the prospect of having Irving play only road games before reconsidering when a COVID-19 outbreak depleted the team's roster.

Asked what would be the determining factors in Irving's return, Nash said, 'how he feels and whether we determine it is safe for him to come back.'

Nets general manager Sean Marks said on Dec. 18 that the team was open to bringing Irving back as a part-time player. At the time, Brooklyn had 10 players in the COVID-19 protocol.

The Nets have been worried about how much they've used the other two stars on their roster, Kevin Durant and James Harden. Entering Monday night's game against Memphis, Durant was averaging 37.1 minutes per game and Harden was averaging 36.7 minutes.

Brooklyn entered Monday's game with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference.

In addition to home games at Barclays Center, Irving cannot play at the New York Knicks' arena, Madison Square Garden, or at Golden State or Toronto because of vaccine mandates in those teams' home cities.

