Man found dead after exchanging gunfire with Indiana police

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- A man who barricaded himself inside a house and exchanged gunfire with Fort Wayne police officers was later found dead inside with a gunshot wound, police said.

Officers were called Saturday morning to a house where they were told there had been a disturbance inside and a gun might have been fired, said Christopher Felton, a spokesman for the Fort Wayne Police Department.

A man inside the house began shooting at officers, who returned fire before the man barricaded himself inside, Felton told The Journal Gazette.

Officers surrounded the home and tried to contact the man, but he wouldn't cooperate, he said.

A emergency services team later entered the home and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene and his name has not yet been released.

Investigators don't know yet whether the man shot himself or was wounded when the officers returned fire, Felton said.

He said the officers involved would be placed on administrative leave, a routine procedure following police-involved shootings.

Fort Wayne and Indiana State Police are investigating the shooting, which resulted in no injuries to officers or bystanders.